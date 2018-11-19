BASEBALL: Ringgold baseball standouts make college choices official

Three straight Region 6-AAA championships, a run to the state semifinals a year ago and more than their share of postseason honors and awards - it’s been an incredible three-year run for Ringgold baseball seniors Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley, Holden Tucker and Wyatt Tennant.
The quartet has one more season of baseball as Ringgold Tigers and plenty of unfinished business left to handle. But while the 2019 season will be here soon enough, that group took a few minutes last Wednesday to finalize some future plans.
The four Tiger standouts made their college choices official after signing letters of intent in front of family and friends at the school. Tarver reaffirmed his longtime pledge to Mississippi State, while Schley (Cleveland State), Tucker (Charleston Southern) and Tennant (Young Harris) confirmed more recent commitments.
“This is one of those groups that you probably won’t realize how much they’ve meant until they’ve been gone a couple of years,” Ringgold head coach Brent Tucker said. “Whether its leadership, determination, athleticism or the energy they bring to the field, it’s just a special group.”
It’s a group that’s also gone 49-3 in region play so far in their high school careers.
“Of course there’s a lot of other groups that were part of that,” Tucker added, “but they’ve won three region championships and they just have to keep working and not be satisfied and all four of them will do just that. They will all be out there the first day of practice on Jan. 14 ready to go.”
Tarver committed to Mississippi State as a sophomore, but had been getting plenty of attention in the past several months by schools wanting him to play baseball and football.
“It’s been very stressful, but I can’t wait to get out there and be a Bulldog,” said the outfielder, who took part in the Under-Armour All-American Baseball Game at Chicago’s Wrigley Field back in July. “It’s going to be fun, but I know I’ll have to work to get there and I’m going to work all this year to get there.”
Tarver was a first-team All-Region and All-State player this past season as he hit .422 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBIs. He also scored 55 runs for the Tigers.
“Hopefully I can just be a great hitter for them, help them in the outfield and just do whatever I can to help them win,” he added.
Schley had a breakout season last spring by hitting .429 with 20 doubles and seven homeruns. He also led the Tigers with 54 RBIs as he earned first team All-Region and All-State status.
“I’ve worked hard for a long time for this so it means a lot,” said the soft-spoken slugger. “My hitting will be the biggest thing that I’ll bring to (Cleveland State). I’m also going to play third base there instead of catching, so that’s another good thing.”
Tucker batted .410 for Ringgold this past season with five doubles, three homers and 32 RBIs. He also went 6-3 on the mound with two saves and finished with 95 strikeouts and a 1.67 ERA in 63 innings of work. He was also named first team All-Region and All-State.
“It’s very exciting now that it’s official,” the senior said. “It’s really starting to sink in that this is real. It’s actually happening.”
Tucker said he planned to be a high-energy player at CSU.
“I’m very competitive and I’m a great teammate,” he added. “I’m going there to help them win.”
For Tennant, signing his LOI “felt good.”
“I can’t wait for my senior season to get going, honestly,” he stated. “But it does feel good to sign.”
Tennant hit .280 with three doubles and 18 RBIs as a junior, but it was his stellar season on the bump that earned him first team All-Region and second team All-State honors. He went 9-1 with 83 strikeouts and a 1.59 ERA in 53 innings pitched.
Like Tucker, he plans on being a guy that gets his teammates going.
“I’m going to bring a lot of talent and energy to their program,” he added. “I just want to be that guy that brings the energy to his teammates.”
Brent Tucker said the day was made even more special because he has known all four players for most of their lives, not just his own son.
“I coached Holden and Daulton when they were six years old playing on an All-Star team at Boynton,” he recalled. “I coached Holden, Daulton and Andre when they were seven and I remember seeing Wyatt play and run around the ball field since he was about six years old. I’ve seen them basically come all the way through and I’ve seen them in good times and in bad times. Just to see how they turned out as young men makes you more proud of them than just them signing a scholarship.”
Tarver plans to major in sports medicine. Schley wants to major in computer science. Tennant has hopes of becoming an athletic trainer one day and the younger Tucker said he is currently undecided on a major.