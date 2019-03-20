The Ridgeland Panthers took advantage of some gifts by the LaFayette defense and claimed a 5-2 win over the Ramblers in Game 1 of their three-game series Tuesday night in south Walker County.
Terrance Roberts singled in the top of the third and came all the way around to score on an error after D.J. Ball layed down a bunt. Ball would later score on a LaFayette's second error of the inning.
LaFayette would get one run back in similar fashion as Blake Mann sprinted home on a Ridgeland error and the score would stay 2-1 into the fifth. However, two more Rambler miscues would allow the Panthers to put up three runs in the top of the frame.
A dropped third strike and a hit batsman got the inning going and Roberts and Ball would both scamper home after a misplayed bunt off the bat of Shawn Wilson. Wilson would later score on the second error, which also was the result of a bunt.
LaFayette would use a John James walk and a Davis Richardson RBI-double to cut into the Panthers' lead in the sixth and Levi Pettigrew drew a walk to put two on base with no outs. But Riley Harrison would come into to replace Ball on the hill and set down three straight hitters on strikes to put out the fire. Harrison would add two more strikeouts in the seventh to nail down the save.
Ball got the victory after giving up two hits and four walks in five innings. He finished with nine strikeouts. James allowed just the one hit in seven innings of work for LaFayette. He walked three and also fanned nine, but suffered the tough loss.
Ridgeland also finished with six stolen bases, three by Roberts, while James and Anniston Mann added singles for LaFayette.
The Ramblers (3-7, 0-4) will host the Panthers (6-4, 5-2) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before the series concludes back in LaFayette on Friday.