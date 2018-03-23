The Ridgeland Panthers scored three times in the bottom of the first and third innings and added two runs in both the fourth and sixth as they beat visiting Southeast Whitfield, 10-3, in a Region 6-AAAA contest on Thursday.
Ellis Johnson threw six innings to get the win. He finished with five strikeouts.
Tyler Crawford had three singles, while Riley Harrison doubled twice and scored three runs. Tanner Hill had a single and a double and also scored three times.
Panthers improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in region play. They will play a doubleheader at Southeast Whitfield on Friday.