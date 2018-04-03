The Ridgeland Panthers got a complete-game from pitcher Ellis Johnson and a three-run homer by Tanner Hill to win 6-1 at LaFayette on Tuesday and take the first game from their Walker County rivals in the three-game series.
It was a duel between Johnson and LaFayette starter A.J. Buck most of the night. The game would remain scoreless into the sixth when the Panthers broke through with a pair of runs. Ridgeland would add another run in the top of the seventh before Hill provided the breathing room with a two-out shot to right field.
LaFayette's lone run came in the bottom of the seventh. Davis Richardson doubled and moved to third base on a pinch-hit single by Dylan Deering before scoring on a Ridgeland throwing error.
Johnson allowed five hits and struck out seven as Ridgeland won their fourth game in a row and their sixth in their last seven tries.
Riley Harrison had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. Gabe Ashley was 3-for-4. Tyler Crawford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while D.J. Ball and Shawn Wilson had one hit each. Ridgeland also scored a run on a passed ball.
Colton Lane was 2-for-3 with a double for the Ramblers, while Buck also had a hit. The senior struck out four and gave up just one earned run in the loss.
Ridgeland (7-5, 6-4) will entertain LaFayette (4-15, 3-7) in a doubleheader Friday at Jay Smith Field.