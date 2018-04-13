The Ridgeland Panthers made quick work of the visiting Pickens Dragons on Friday, completing the three-game sweep with an 11-0, five-inning victory.
Ridgeland got another masterful performance from pitcher Jacob Stephns, who recorded his second one-hitter in as many outings. Stephens hit two batters and walked two, but finished with three strikeouts. Colby James had the only hit for Pickens on a single in the fourth.
The only trouble spot for Stephns came in the second inning as he hit two batters and issued a walk to load the bases with two outs. However, he would induce a pop-up to shortstop to escape the jam.
Ridgeland got all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first inning. Riley Harrison ripped a two-run double and later scored on a Tyler Crawford RBI-single. Another two-run double by Harrison made it 5-0 in the second inning.
Jordan Tucker would deliver a pinch-hit single and would later score in the third before the Panthers exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Three came on a Gabe Ashley bases-clearing double and Tucker added an RBI-double to bring in a run before the final run of the night came home on an error.
Harrison had another big night with three hits in three at-bats, two runs scored, two stolen bases and four total RBIs. It capped a monster series for the junior, who went 8-for-11 with a homerun, two doubles and 10 RBIs in the three-game set.
Ashley and Tucker both had a single and a double in the blowout win, which moved the Panthers to 11-6 overall and 10-5 in Region 6-AAAA.
Ridgeland will close out the regular season and the region slate with a three-game series against Northwest Whitfield next week with second place and a home playoff series on the line. The Bruins won two games from LaFayette this week and were leading in Game 3 of the series at the time of this writing.
Should the Bruins complete the sweep, they would move to 9-6 in region play and sit one game behind the Panthers in the standings.
That would mean the Panthers would have to take at least two of the three games from Northwest to clinch the No. 2 seed. Otherwise, Ridgeland would finish third, which will put them on the road to start the Class 4A state tournament.
The Panthers can finish no lower than the region's No. 3 seed.