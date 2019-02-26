After a couple of wash-outs, the Ridgeland Panthers and Ringgold Tigers were finally able to get in their long-anticipated doubleheader on Tuesday, although due to unplayable field conditions, the games had to be moved to Ringgold.
In the opener, the Tigers erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and put the game away with three more runs in the second. They would tack on two final runs in the sixth to end the game on the run rule, 10-0.
Five of Ringgold's nine hits went for doubles, including two by Johnny Camillucci, who also drove in three runs. Andre Tarver, Daulton Schley and Sam Mills all added doubles and all drove in one run apiece. Gavin Hames had a hit and drove in two runs, while Brayden Broome scored twice and drove in one.
Camillucci pitched all six innings, allowing just two hits and four walks with five strikeouts to get the win.
Riley Harrison had both hits for the Panthers. Tanner Hill started the game and took the loss on the mound. Hill and Seth Pitts each pitched one inning, while Timothy Holister took over in the third inning and finished it out.
In the nightcap, Ridgeland rallied in the top of the seventh for a 9-8 win. Ringgold scored three times in the bottom of the first inning, but needed three more runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game after the Panthers got a grand slam homerun from Hill as part of a six-run top of the second.
Ringgold would break the tie in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in part to a Ridgeland error and a McCain Mangum RBI, and the score would remain 8-6 going into the top of the seventh.
But in the Panthers' final at-bat, Hill would come through with an RBI-single, Gabe Ashley would get hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Drew Meade drove in a run with a fielder's choice to take the lead.
Ringgold would get a leadoff single to begin the bottom of the seventh, but Meade, who came in to pitch for Ridgeland to begin the frame, retired the next three batters in order to close things out and pick up the victory. Meade was the fourth pitcher of the game for the Panthers behind starter D.J. Ball, Harrison and Robert Jent.
Hill had a monster game by going 4-for-4 with two runs and five RBIs. Dylan Fowler had two hits for the Panthers, while Harrison matched Ashley with one RBI.
Tarver and Broome both had two hits, including a double, for the Tigers. Broome finished with two RBIs, while Carver, Schley, Camillucci and Mangum all had one RBI. Owen McWhorter started on the mound, but got no decision. Mason Parker threw in relief for Ringgold before turning things over to Mangum. Mangum through the last four innings for the Tigers and struck out seven, but was saddled with the loss.
Ringgold (4-2) will travel to Heritage on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., while Ridgeland (1-1) is scheduled to play host to Calhoun at 6 p.m. on Thursday.