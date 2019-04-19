The Ridgeland Panthers split their final two regular-season games in Ellijay on Thursday night, losing 4-1 in the opener before beating Gilmer, 7-3, in the final game of the three-game series.
In the opener, the Bobcats scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and added one more run in the third. Meanwhile, Ridgeland managed just one run in the top of the sixth.
Both teams had five hits each. D.J. Ball, Drew Meade, Tyler Crawford, Riley Harrison and Lane Johnson each had singles for the Panthers, while Harrison was credited with the RBI.
Robert Jent pitched all six innings. He gave up five hits and five walks and struck out five. All four runs he allowed were unearned as Ridgeland committed three errors in the game.
In the nightcap, the Panthers scored all seven of their runs in the first three innings and allowed just two hits as they salvaged the final game of the series.
Ball and Meade both had two hits, including a double, with one RBI. Gabe Ashley drove in two runs, while Crawford and Harrison had one RBI each. Shawn Wilson and Terrance Roberts also had doubles in the win.
Harrison picked up the victory on the hill. He pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three runs on one hit and six walks. He struck out 10 Bobcats and only one of the runs he allowed was earned. Seth Pitts finished it out, allowing one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings of work with one strikeout.
Ridgeland (12-11, 10-8) will be the No. 4 seed out of Region 6 for the Class 4A state playoffs. They will open the state tournament next week at Region 7 champion Blessed Trinity.
The Titans were Class 3A state champions in 2014, state runners-up in 2016 (Class 3A) and 2017 (Class 4A) and made the state Final Four a year ago.