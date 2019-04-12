The Ridgeland Panthers prepped for their final Region 6-AAAA series of the season with a road game at state-ranked Calhoun on Thursday.
However, the perennial Class 3A power limited the Panthers to just four hits in a 4-0 victory. Lane Johnson had a double for Ridgeland, while Robert Jent, Tyler Crawford and Drew Meade all added singles.
D.J. Ball got the start and took the loss. He threw 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned and he finished with one strikeout. Jent pitched 3.1 innings of relief, allowing two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Riley Harrison threw the final inning, walking one and striking out three.
Ridgeland (10-9, 9-6) will begin a three-game series with Gilmer on Tuesday. Game 1 will be played in Rossville, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Panthers are currently tied for third place in the region standings with Pickens (9-6), although the Dragons do own the head-to-head tiebreaker against Ridgeland after winning two of three against the Panthers earlier this season.
Ridgeland, who is locked into a state playoff berth, can mathematically finish no higher than third place in the region standings and no lower than fourth.