The Ridgeland Panthers and Northwest Whitfield Bruins engaged in their third straight pitchers' duel on Thursday night, but this time the Black-and-White would emerge victorious with a hard-fought 4-3 victory in Tunnel Hill to take the final game of the Region 6-AAAA series.
A two-run single in the first inning by Terrance Roberts staked Ridgeland to the early lead. Roberts would rip a double in the top of the fifth before trotting home on a two-run homer by Tanner Hill.
Northwest would get one run back in the bottom of the fifth, but a walk, two singles and a groundout would bring home a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. However, with the tying run on second base, Hill got a groundout to shortstop and one final strikeout to strand the runner, escape the jam and give his team the win.
Riley Harrison pitched the first five innings. He did not allow a hit, but gave up an earned run on eight walks, though he also struck out nine Bruins. He would record the victory, while Hill completed a two-inning, six-out save. Hill allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Gabe Ashley also had a double as one of his two hits, while D.J. Ball added a single.
Hank Bearden took the loss for Northwest. He gave up six runs on three walks and four hits in seven innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
Ridgeland (10-8, 9-6) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory. The Panthers will not play a region game next week, but will still be in action starting with a home game against Calhoun on Monday at 5:55 p.m.