A five-run sixth inning would not be enough of a comeback for the Ridgeland Panthers on Thursday as they dropped an 8-5 home decision to Pickens.
The Dragons scored four times in the top of the third and went up 8-0 after a four-spot in the top of the sixth inning.
Tanner Hill got the sixth inning started for Ridgeland with a two-run homer. Terrance Roberts had an RBI-single later in the inning, while D.J. Ball and Shawn Wilson both drew walks with the bases loaded to bring in runs.
Ball, Tyler Crawford and Gabe Ashley also had singles for the Panthers.
Hill took the loss. He pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits and six walks with five strikeouts.
Ridgeland saw a seven-game winning streak come to a close. The Panthers (9-5, 8-3) will conclude a three-game series with the Dragons back in Jasper on Friday at 5:30 p.m.