The Ridgeland Panthers fell behind 6-1, but responded with eight unanswered runs to score a 9-6 victory at Heritage in the first Region 6-AAAA game for both teams on Tuesday in Boynton.
In a game marred by numerous errors by both teams, Alex Mixon had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first and two runs scored on a pair of Ridgeland errors as the Generals opened up a 4-0 lead.
The Panthers would get one of the runs back on a Heritage error in the top of the second, but another Ridgeland error in the bottom of the frame set the table for an RBI-single off the bat of Nolan Letzgus. One inning later, Heritage would load the bases for Caden Snyder, who drew a walk to make it a five-run lead.
But things would change dramatically in the top of the fourth inning as the Panthers put up six runs, five coming on Heritage errors, while Shawn Wilson delivered a run-scoring single.
It would stay 7-6 into the top of the seventh when two more Heritage errors set the table for the Panthers to score their final two runs. D.J. Ball came up with an RBI-single, while Wilson brought in the final run with a squeeze bunt.
Ball, who started the game on the mound for the Panthers, would issue a leadoff single and a walk in the bottom of the seventh, but Tanner Hill would get two strikeouts and a groundout to save the game and send Ridgeland (2-2, 1-0) to the win in the first of the three-game series.
Ball allowed 10 hits in six innings, but just three of the runs he gave up were earned. He walked four and finished with five strikeouts.
Gabe Ashley and Terrence Roberts joined Wilson with two hits. One of Roberts' hits was a double.
Dakota Bandy started the game and took the loss for Heritage (1-5, 0-1). He threw 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts, though only one of the runs he allowed was earned. Pete Padgett went the rest of the way for the Generals, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Mixon had three hits to pace the Heritage offense, while Snyder and Letzgus both had two hits.
The series will continue with Game 2 back at Heritage tomorrow (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m. Game 3 will be at Ridgeland on Thursday at 5:30.