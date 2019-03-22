Up 4-3 going into the top of the seventh inning on Friday, the Ridgeland Panthers scored four runs to pull away and beat LaFayette, 8-3, to give them a sweep of their Walker County rivals in the three-game series.
D.J. Ball got the seventh inning going with a sacrifice bunt that plated a run. Shawn Wilson followed with an RBI-double and Tyler Crawford iced the victory with a two-run single later in the frame. Drew Meade and Tanner Hill also had one RBI each. The Panthers stole nine bases, including three by Hill.
Riley Harrison pitched all seven innings. He gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
Blake Mann and Levi Pettigrew both had a hit and a run for the Ramblers. Davis Richardson threw six innings. He gave up six runs - only three were earned - on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Anniston Mann gave up two earned runs on two hits with one strikeout in his one inning of relief.
Ridgeland (8-4, 7-2) will start a three-game series with Pickens on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Jasper. Meanwhile, LaFayette (3-9, 0-6) will head to Ellijay to begin a three-game series with Gilmer on Tuesday at 5:30.