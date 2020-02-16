After seeing their opening game in Savannah postponed due to rain on Friday, the Ridgeland Panthers finally took the field on Saturday and scored a 7-2 win over McIntosh County Academy.
Ridgeland (1-0) scored three times in the top of the first inning, only to see MCA tighten things up with two runs in the bottom of the third. However, the Panthers scored twice in the fifth and two more times in the sixth to finish off the game.
Robert Jent had a double and two RBIs and also got the victory on the mound. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Nolan Hughley pitched the final one-third of an inning.
Drew Meade had a hit, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, while Lane Johnson was 1-for-2 with three runs scored.