A five-run third inning turned out to be the decisive blow in the Ridgeland Panthers' 7-3 home win over Walker County rival LaFayette on Thursday.
Drew Meade was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Panthers. Lane Johnson also had two hits. D.J. Ball and Tanner Hill knocked in two runs each, while Tyler Crawford added one RBI.
Hill picked up the victory. He threw 5.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts.
Andrew Pendergrass had both hits for LaFayette and finished with two RBIs. Levi Pettigrew pitched 5.2 innings for the Ramblers. He gave up seven runs, though only two were earned as LaFayette committed four errors on the night. He allowed eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (7-4, 6-2) will travel back to LaFayette (5-8, 0-5) on Friday for Game 3 of their series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. The Panthers will be looking for their sixth victory in a row overall.