After the Ridgeland Panthers pulled away late to win Game 1 of their series against LaFayette on Tuesday night, the Black-and-White controlled the action from the opening pitch in Game 2 at Ridgeland on Thursday. However, the Ramblers would bounce in Thursday's nightcap to prevent the sweep.
Ridgeland 10, LaFayette 0
A four-run first inning set the tone in the first game of the Region 6-AAAA doubleheader as the Panthers collected five straight base hits to start the game. The last was a three-run double by Tanner Hill, who later had a solo homer - his second in two nights - to lead off the fifth inning.
Shawn Wilson plated D.J. Ball with a run-scoring triple as part of a two-run fourth and Hill's homer would jump-start another four-spot in the fifth as the home team invoked the run rule.
Ball was 3-for-4. Riley Harrison and Jacob Stephens each had two hits, while Harrison also picked up an RBI. Stephens got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit. He walked one batter, hit three and struck out one.
John James took the loss for LaFayette, while the lone hit was supplied by Davis Richardson, who singled in the top of the fourth to break up the no-hit bid.
LaFayette 7, Ridgeland 6
The Ramblers took advantage of plenty of free bases in the top of the second inning of the nightcap (Game 3 of the series) as they pushed across six runs and fended off the Panthers late to take the win.
Seven batters reached base for LaFayette in the second inning via errors, hit batsmen or walks. The two hits in the frame came on an RBI-single by Blake Guffey and a big double by Richardson.
Ridgeland would get two back in the bottom half of the inning, but a Blake Mann single scored Jack Martin in the top of the third to push the Ramblers' lead to 7-2.
The Panthers got two more in the third and one in the fourth to cut the gap down to two. They put the leadoff hitter on base in the bottom of the seventh, but hit into a 1-4-3 double play. Ball launched a solo homer one batter later and Wilson walked to put the tying run at first, but LaFayette would induce an infield pop-up to close it out.
Ridgeland (8-6, 7-5) is now tied for second place in the region with Pickens with whom they begin a crucial three-game series with at home on Tuesday. Fifth-place LaFayette (5-16, 4-8) will travel to Tunnel Hill on Tuesday to begin an equally-important three-game series with fourth-place Northwest Whitfield (6-6 in region play).