The Ridgeland Panthers dropped Game 1 of a three-game series against Gilmer on Tuesday after a 5-1 loss at Jay Smith Field.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Ridgeland (10-10, 9-7) will close out the regular season on Thursday with a doubleheader at Gilmer, starting at 4 p.m.
The Panthers will either finish as the No. 3 or the No. 4 seed for the Class 4A state tournament and will open the playoffs at either Blessed Trinity of Marist, depending on how the Region 7 standings end up.