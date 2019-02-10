The Ridgeland Panthers outhit the Buford Wolves on Saturday, but could not find enough offense to knock off arguably the state's best Class 5A team as the Black-and-White opened the 2019 baseball season with a 6-3 loss in Gwinnett County.
Senior Tanner Hill hit a two-run home run for Ridgeland (0-1), while the Panthers' other run scored on a passed ball. No further details had been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland will open its home schedule on Monday with a doubleheader against Ringgold, starting at 5 p.m.