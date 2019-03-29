Pickens jumped on visiting Ridgeland with six runs in the bottom of the first inning on Friday, increased its advantage to 8-0 after the second inning, and never looked back in a 14-3 win in Jasper to close out the three-game 6-AAAA series.
Terrance Roberts and Shawn Wilson both had a double and an RBI for the Panthers, who managed just four hits on the night.
Riley Harrison was pulled after just two-thirds of an inning. He allowed five earned runs on five walks and two hits with two strikeouts. Robert Jent finished it out for the Panthers. He gave up eight runs on 10 hits in four innings. Three of the runs were earned and he finished with two walks and three strikeouts.
Ridgeland (9-6, 8-4) will start a three-game series with Northwest Whitfield next week. Game 1 will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at home at Jay Smith Field.