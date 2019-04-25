The Ridgeland Panthers got a tough draw in the Class 4A state tournament and, as a result, their playoff run was a short one.
Playing in Roswell against Region 7 Champion Blessed Trinity, the Panthers dropped both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader, 11-1 and 16-0, as they were swept in the best-of-three series.
Ridgeland took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the opener, but the highly-regarded Titans would score twice in the first, second, third and fourth innings before tacking on three runs in the fifth inning to end the game on the run rule.
D.J. Ball had two hits, including a double, and scored the only run for the Panthers, while Shawn Wilson and Lane Johnson added singles.
Ball got the start on the hill and went four innings. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Seth Pitts pitched the fifth inning for the Panthers. He gave up three earned runs on four hits and walk.
In the nightcap, Blessed Trinity blew the game wide open with eight runs in the top of the second inning. They collected eight extra-base hits in the game - seven doubles and one triple.
Ridgeland's lone hit was a double by Wilson. Four pitchers toed the rubber for the Panthers with starter Riley Harrison taking the loss.
Ridgeland ended its season with a 12-13 overall record.