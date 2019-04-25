La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening giving way to periods of light rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.