The Ridgeland Panthers honored the 1959 Rossville High School State baseball championship team prior to Friday night's series finale with Southeast Whitfield and then proceeded to thrill the old-school Bulldogs with a region victory.

The Panthers scored four runs in the second inning, erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and tacked on two in the fifth to claim a 12-2 victory and sweep the season series.

D.J. Ball went 3-for-3 with a double and scored three times. Shawn Wilson had two hits, scored twice and drove in a team-high four runs and Riley Harrison tripled and accounted for two RBIs.

Tanner Hill had two hits and drove in two runs. Terrance Roberts had two hits, including a double, with one RBI. Drew Meade doubled and knocked in a run, while Timothy Hollister also had a hit.

Harrison got the victory as he pitched all five innings. He allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Ridgeland (5-4, 4-2) will travel to LaFayette on Tuesday to begin a three-game series with the Ramblers. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.