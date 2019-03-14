The Ridgeland Panthers got a huge night on the mound and at the plate from senior Tanner Hill in a 12-2, five-inning run-rule victory at Southeast Whitfield on Wednesday.
Hill smacked a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and belted a three-run jack in the third that helped stake the Panthers to an 8-0 lead. Ridgeland would add two runs in each of the next two innings, while both of Southeast's runs came in its final at-bat.
Hill finished with five RBIs and got the win after allowing just two earned runs in five innings of work. He gave up three hits, struck out three and walked six batters.
D.J. Ball was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Shawn Wilson had three hits and drove in a run, while Riley Harrison had a hit and two RBIs.
Ridgeland (4-4, 3-2) will go for the sweep at home on Friday, starting at 5:55 p.m. The night will begin with a ring ceremony for the 1959 Rossville High School state championship baseball team at 5 p.m.