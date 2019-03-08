The Ringgold Tigers and Redan Raiders met on Thursday for the first time since last spring's thrilling state playoff series.
Redan traveled all the way from Stone Mountain for the battle of Class 3A state-ranked teams and it was the fifth-ranked Raiders getting a measure of revenge for last May's three-game playoff series defeat with a 14-3 victory over the seventh-ranked Tigers in Ringgold.
Redan exploded for seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Andre Tarver belted a three-run homer for the Tigers in the bottom of the first, but never got any closer.
Holden Tucker went 3-for-4 for Ringgold (7-3), who saw a four-game winning streak snapped. Johnny Camillucci took the loss on the hill, while the Tigers committed four errors on the day.
Ringgold is slated to host North Paulding at 5:55 p.m. on Friday.