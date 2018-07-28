The final championship trophies of the 2018 Rick Honeycutt World Series were awarded late Friday night at the LFO Recreation Fields in Fort Oglethorpe.
The LaFayette Rangers claimed the 9U title against the Chickamauga Spartans by a 7-4 count.
LaFayette plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning, only to see Chickamauga scratch out three runs in the top of the third inning to go in front. However, that lead would only hold for an inning as the Rangers put up a three-spot of their own to regain a 5-3 advantage.
LaFayette would tack on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Spartans would make things interesting in the sixth and final inning. They pushed across a run and loaded the bases with one out to bring the potential go-ahead run to the plate.
But a strikeout and a groundball force out at third would finally end the threat and give the Rangers the title.
After a 6-2 win over the Canton Noles on Thursday night, the LaFayette Blue Jays couldn't find the magic on Friday as Canton jumped out an 8-0 lead before holding on for an 8-3 victory in the 10U championship game.
And in the 12U division, the Snow Hill Hawks, who lost 6-1 to the Canton Stingers in the winners' bracket final on Wednesday night, completed a run of three straight elimination game victories to win the championship.
They slipped past the Hobgood Heat on Thursday, 6-4, to earn a rematch with Canton in the finals, needing to beat the Stingers twice. They were able to do that in dominant fashion on Friday, smoking the Stingers in the opener, 17-1, before an 8-0 victory later in the night.