After a narrow loss at Coosa to begin the 2019 baseball campaign on Monday, the LaFayette Ramblers dropped to 0-2 on the season with a close loss to Dade County Thursday evening in Trenton.
Coosa 4, LaFayette 2
In Monday's season opener, the Ramblers saw the Eagles score two late runs to break a tie and claim the non-region victory.
Levi Pettigrew was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Anniston Mann doubled and scored, while Dylan Deering had an RBI for LaFayette, who finished with five hits on the day.
John James pitched well despite the loss. He gave up four runs on just five hits - only two of the runs were earned - while walking one and striking out eight.
Dade County 10, LaFayette 8
Trent Currie had a huge night for the Ramblers in the loss. Currie was 3-for-4 with a single, a double and a three-run homer, while also scoring three times. Deering picked up two hits for LaFayette.
No further information on the game was available as of press time.
The Ramblers will take on the Armuchee Indians in the home opener Friday at 5:30 p.m.