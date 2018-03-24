The LaFayette Ramblers salvaged Game 3 of their three-game series against the Gilmer Bobcats after splitting a doubleheader Friday night in Ellijay.
In the opener, the Ramblers rallied to tie the game 2-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning. The game would eventually go into the ninth before LaFayette would scratch out the go-ahead run. However, the Bobcats would counter with two in the bottom of the inning to pick up a 4-3 win.
John James threw eight innings for LaFayette, allowing four hits and walking just one. Neither of the two runs he allowed were earned and he finished with nine strikeouts, though he got no decision.
Ethan Stephenson took the loss after allowing two unearned runs in the ninth on a hit and three walks. He finished with one strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.
Blake Guffey and Andrew Pendergrass had two hits apiece. Pendergrass and Davis Richardson both had doubles, while Richardson, James and Blake Mann each drove in a run. The Ramblers also committed four errors in the game.
Stephenson would rebound nicely in Game 2. Getting the start on the hill, he gave up just two earned runs on five hits. He walked four, but struck out seven in a 4-2 victory. Richardson gave up a hit and struck out one in the seventh to pick up the save.
Richardson and Mann both had two hits. A.J. Buck went 0-for-3, but still managed two RBIs, while James and Trent Currie drove in one run each. LaFayette took advantage of seven walks issued by Gilmer pitchers.
LaFayette (4-11, 3-3) will begin a three-game series with Pickens on Tuesday with a game in Jasper. The Dragons will come to LaFayette for a doubleheader on Friday.