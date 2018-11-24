Just about a week after giving a verbal commitment, Gordon Lee senior catcher Chris Potter officially signed to play baseball with the University of West Georgia in a ceremony at the high school on Nov. 16.
"This is been something I've dreamed about since I was about five years old, ever since I started playing baseball," he said. "Plain and simple, this is a dream come true. It's what I've always wanted to do since I first picked up a baseball and this is the day I've been waiting on. It's just a great day."
Potter attended a tournament on the West Georgia campus over the summer and said he was impressed with what he saw. He later went on a visit, which he said cemented his decision.
"My summer ball coach, George Koontz, spoke very highly of the coaches and staff down there," Potter continued. "They welcomed me with open arms as soon as I got down there. They were just insanely nice and super respectful and I loved the campus and Carrollton itself. It's just beautiful. The facilities (at UWG) are nice too. I can't complain about that. It's just a great place to be."
Potter hit .291 for the Navy-and-White last season with eight doubles and 29 RBIs. The Trojans went on to win the Class A Public School state championship, the first for the program since 1984.
"Hopefully I can bring a lot of defense to the program," Potter said. "That's my main focus being a catcher. The offense comes and goes, but defense is what it's all about."
Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee said the Wolves were getting a solid player and a solid person.
"He's a high-character kid who works hard," Dunfee said. "He's definitely going to be a great addition. He's a great team player and baseball-wise, he's got the talent, the size and the strength. He's a solid catcher and a solid hitter."
Potter plans to major in business management with designs on taking over his parents' business once he graduates from college.