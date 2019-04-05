As if opponents of the Gordon Lee Trojans didn't already have enough to worry about when facing the top-ranked and defending Class 1A Public School state champions, now the Trojans' starting rotation is finally completely healthy.
Sophomore pitcher Jake Poindexter, who suffered a leg injury near the end of basketball season, has slowly been rounding into form and seeing his innings increase over the first two months of the season.
But on Thursday night, on the road against highly-regarded Rockmart, the University of Georgia signee threw his first complete game of the season in a 6-0 victory. Poindexter scattered just five hits, walked one batter and struck out eight against Class 2A's No. 2-ranked team.
Hunter Hodson delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to score Justin Wooden, who had led off the game with a double. J.D. Day led off the fifth inning with a double before Cade Peterson made it 2-0 with an RBI-single.
Gordon Lee blew the game open in the top of the sixth, scoring four times on four hits and a walk. Will Sizemore had a double and Hodson drew a walk to set the table for Brody Cobb, who plated a run with a single. Chris Potter followed with an RBI-double and the red-hot Day delivered a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Gordon Lee (17-4) will close out the week with a home game against Maryville, Tenn. on Friday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.