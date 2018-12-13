BASEBALL: Poindexter set to become a Dawg

Gordon Lee sophomore baseball player Jake Poindexter has pledged to play at the University of Georgia.
Poindexter was also instrumental in helping the Trojans win their first state baseball title since 1984. A second-team All-State selection by Georgia Dugout Preview, the righty was 7-1 as a freshman with a 2.52 ERA this past spring. He struck out 52 batters and walked just 19 in 50 innings of work.
"It's awesome," he said. "It's a dream school and it's the best school in the state. Obviously, the baseball team is on the rise after making it to (NCAA) Regionals last year and I think things are just going to continue to get better. I want to be a part of that."
The Bulldogs have three local players on its current roster, including recent Heritage graduate Cole Wilcox and Gordon Lee alums Tucker Bradley and Chaney Rogers.
"Tucker has been with me through the entire recruiting process because he's been through it twice," Poindexter added. "He knows all about it and was a great person to talk to and I also talked to Chaney when I was down there too."