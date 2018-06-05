It was a banner year for high school baseball in the Catoosa/Walker County area and that success was recognized by Georgia Dugout Preview Magazine, who put a total of 22 players from the two-county area on their recent All-State Teams.
Class 1A public school state champion Gordon Lee saw nine of its players earn All-State status, including three on the first team in seniors Dylan Minghini, Caleb Hopkins and Mason Pettigrew. Minghini was also named as the Player of the Year in the classification.
Juniors Hunter Hodson and Chris Potter, sophomores J.D. Day and Jake Wright, along with freshman Jake Poindexter, were placed on the second team, while senior Austin Thompson earned honorable mention status. In addition, head coach Mike Dunfee was named as the classification's Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, the Ringgold Tigers had four first team selections after they advanced to the state semifinals. Ringgold's first team picks included senior Nathan Camp and juniors Daulton Schley, Andre Tarver and Holden Tucker.
Senior Ty Jones and junior Wyatt Tennant were second team picks, while senior Gavin Hollis earned honorable mention status. Joining Hollis as an honorable mention pick in Class 3A is LFO senior Andrew Brock.
The Heritage Generals, fresh off a second straight Final Four appearance, had five players honored in Class 4A.
Seniors Luke Grant and Cole Wilcox were first team picks, while seniors Tripp Church, Lance Dockery and Jonathan Hickman were all named to the second team in the classification.