The Ridgeland Panthers continued a red-hot April with a 14-4 victory over the Pickens Dragons in Jasper.
Ridgeland (10-6) has now won nine of its last 11 region games, is now 9-5 in Region 6-AAAA play and firmly in the driver's seat for the No. 2 spot and a possible home playoff series in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.
The Panthers led 5-0 after two innings and put up nine runs over their final two innings to take the five-inning, run rule victory.
Riley Harrison had three hits, including a double and a home run. He also drew a walk, scored four times and drove in four runs in the victory. Dylan Wooten had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in four.
D.J. Ball had a double as one of his two hits and scored twice. Tanner Hill had two hits and two RBIs. Tyler Crawford had two hits with a double and Ellis Johnson had a hit, drew a walk and scored twice.
Wooten was the benefactor of the run support as he threw four innings to get the win. Harrison worked the fifth inning in relief.
"Our guys are having fun right now and I will commend them on their approach to details," head coach Scott Harden said. "It's like a fast train right now and it's just hard to stop when that one degree creates steam power."
Ridgeland will look to close out the series with a sweep at home on Friday.