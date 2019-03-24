The Oakwood Christian Eagles took on two different opponents at Rossville City Park on Saturday, but surrendered big innings in both games and dropped both ends of the doubleheader.
Rhea County Academy 15, Oakwood 0
A 10-run top of the first inning by the Warriors was more than enough for the visitors from Dayton, Tenn. to get the victory.
Cory Taylor and Garrison Baggett had two hits each for the Eagles, while Chase Lanham had one hit. Taylor took the loss on the mound. He gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched with four walks and six strikeouts.
Apostolic 14, Oakwood 4
The Eagles led 3-2 after three innings, but gave up a dozen runs in the top of the fourth inning as visitors ran away with the win.
Lanham and Joseph Mauk had hits for the Eagles, while Phillip Davis knocked in the lone run for OCA (1-3). Caleb Epperson took the loss. He gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters, but walked 10 on the day.
Oakwood Christian is scheduled to play at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Tennessee Christian Prep.