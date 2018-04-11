The Oakwood Christian Eagles picked up a pair of victories in Maryville, Tennessee on Tuesday as they swept an abbreviated doubleheader against Apostolic.
In Game 1, the Eagles pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game before scoring one in the bottom of the fifth to pick up a 5-4 victory in the five-inning contest.
Chase Lanham led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk and promptly stole second base. He then swiped third and scampered home as the throw to third base sailed high.
Philip Davis had two doubles for Oakwood and JJ Lanham also finished with two hits. Davis, Chase Lanham and John Jacob McSpadden all picked up RBIs in the victory while the Eagles stole nine bases as a team.
JJ Lanham got the win. He threw all five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk. He also finished with six strikeouts.
In the nightcap, the Eagles jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the top of the first inning and went on to a 10-6 victory in a game that was shortened to just two innings due to darkness.
D.J. Terry pitched 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits and five walks with two strikeouts. McSpadden came in to close it out, walking one batter before striking out the final hitter to win the game.
JJ Lanham had three hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Terry helped himself with a pair of hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. Davis picked up another double and drove in a run, while Chase Lanham, Andrew Phillips and Joseph Mauk each drove in one run apiece.
OCA (3-2) is scheduled to host Rhea County Academy on Friday at 5 p.m. in Chickamauga. They are also slated to travel to Lookout Valley for a 12 noon game on Saturday.