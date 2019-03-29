The Lookout Valley Yellow Jackets crossed the plate 10 times in the third inning as they handled the Oakwood Christian Eagles, 17-4, in a Friday afternoon game in Tiftonia.
Philip Davis and Chase Lanham had two hits and drove in one run apiece against the Chattanooga small school power. Joseph Mauk and Caleb Epperson had one RBI each, while Epperson and Cory Taylor both collected a double.
Mauk threw 2.1 innings. He gave up six hits and walked eight batters with one strikeout. Taylor and Davis both pitched in relief for OCA.
The Eagles (1-4) are scheduled to play at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the Chattanooga Patriots.