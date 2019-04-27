The Oakwood Christian Eagles played host to a pair of Chattanooga teams over the weekend and finished with a split. The Navy-and-Gold lost to Tennessee small school power Lookout Valley on Friday before defeating Howard in a Saturday slugfest.
Lookout Valley 21, Oakwood 3
Joseph Mauk had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles. Phillip Davis had a single and knocked in two runs. Jacob Jones added a double, while Garrison Baggett and Chase Lanham both had singles.
Andrew Cooper got the start and took the loss for Oakwood. He was one of five pitchers used by the Eagles in the game.
Oakwood 20, Howard 13
Back in Chickamauga, the Eagles collected 16 hits, four by Mauk in a 4-for-5 day, as they defeated the Hustlin' Tigers. Mauk had a triple and finished with three RBIs.
Davis was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Cory Taylor had a triple and three RBIs, while Baggett went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Lanham also collected two hits and scored twice.
Andrew Phillips had a double and an RBI, while Tyler Epperson and Jacob Wellwood both knocked in one run each.
Mauk also got the victory on the hill. He gave up seven earned runs in five innings, allowing eight hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Davis, Jones and Wellwood split the final two innings on the mound.