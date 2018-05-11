BASEBALL: Oakwood's John Jacob McSpadden set to soar at Shorter

One of the most versatile athletes to ever play at Oakwood Christian Academy will get to continue his sports career at the next level.
Senior John Jacob McSpadden, a multi-sport standout with the Eagles, signed his letter of intent on Wednesday morning to play baseball for NCAA Division II member Shorter University.
"It feels good," McSpadden said. "I'm excited to play college baseball and it being at Shorter, I think it's a good place for me to fit in. I think it's going to be great and I'm going to enjoy it a lot."
While he will be playing baseball for the Hawks, the academic side of the coin also appealed to him.
"One thing that caught my eye is the major that they offer," he continued. "I want to go into sports management and it's one of their top five majors. When the coaches contacted me, I was excited about that. It just felt right."
OCA head coach Kraig Givens said McSpadden is already ready to play at the next level from a defensive standpoint.
"He's a great centerfielder and a great outfielder in general," he explained. "He's great at reading the ball and he's got very good speed. What he'll have to work on will be hitting and being consistent at that level, but there's always ways to find tune that process and I think he can do it."
McSpadden said he believed he could be a good outfielder or a utility player for the Hawks.
"I think I could come off the bench or even start for them and be an asset for them no matter where they put me," he said. "I have speed, especially in the outfield, and I can react to the ball really quickly."
McSpadden is the second OCA baseball player to sign a baseball letter this season, following on the heels of teammate JJ Lanham, who signed with Bryan College in late February.
"They are the two from the time they started playing that I would have expected to sign because of their desire," Givens said. "They've always had the ability, but they've also wanted to take that next step so they've always worked for it."
Givens added that having two players from this year's senior class was "a big deal" for his program.
"For the last couple of years, they are two of the guys that the younger players would always look toward," Givens continued. "Those two have been here the longest. Knowing them from the time they were younger and watching them sign, that's a big deal for our younger kids to see that process. It tells them that if they keep working and continue with it, (college) is a definite possibility."