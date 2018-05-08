The Oakwood Christian Eagles gave up four runs in the top of the first inning, trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the third, but still found a way to rally for a 7-6, five-inning victory over visiting Berean Academy on Monday.
Oakwood scored three times in the third to cut the lead to 5-4, gave up a run in the top of the fifth, but put up another three-spot in the bottom of the frame to score the win.
Joseph Mauk was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Andrew Phillips knocked in two runs, while Cory Taylor, Jacob Wellwood, John Jacob McSpadden and D.J. Terry matched Mauk with one RBI. All nine of OCA's hits were singles and they swiped five bases as a team.
Terry picked up the complete game win on the mound. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts.