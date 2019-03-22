The Oakwood Christian Eagles picked up their first win of the 2019 baseball season with a high-scoring 18-11 victory at Howard on Friday night in Chattanooga.
Cory Taylor had two hits and knocked in three runs for the Eagles. Philip Davis had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Tyler Epperson was 0-for-2, but scored four times and drove in three runs, while Caleb Epperson, Chase Lanham and Joseph Mauk all had one RBI each.
Mauk also had a triple and got the victory on the mound. He pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.
Oakwood (1-1) will play twice at Rossville City Park on Saturday. The Eagles will take on Rhea County Academy at 11 a.m. and Apostolic at 1 p.m. OCA will be at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Tennessee Christian Prep.