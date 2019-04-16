The Oakwood Christian Eagles suffered a heartbreaking 9-8 loss at home to Rhea County Academy on Monday afternoon.
The visiting Warriors plated three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles would score eight unanswered runs to take a five-run lead into the final inning.
But RCA would cross the plate six times in the top of the seventh, the last five coming with two outs, as they regained a one-run lead.
Oakwood would put runners at second and third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but left both runners stranded.
Jacob Wellwood had three hits, an RBI and two runs scored for OCA. Tyler Epperson had two hits, including an RBI-double. Chase Lanham delivered an RBI-triple for the Eagles. Philip Davis added an RBI-double, while Caleb Epperson and Garrison Baggett had one RBI each. Oakwood also swiped 12 bases as a team.
Joseph Mauk pitched 6.1 innings. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks with eight strikeouts, while Cory Taylor pitched the final two-thirds of an inning in relief. He gave up two unearned runs on two hits and one walk.
Oakwood is scheduled to play again on April 23 at home against Tennessee Christian Prep at 5:30 p.m.