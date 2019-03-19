The Oakwood Christian Eagles had to move Monday's season opener with Rhea County Academy to Dayton, Tenn. due to unplayable field conditions at home, and it turned out to be an even longer drive back as the Eagles dropped an 11-1 decision in five innings.
The Warriors scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Oakwood also hurt itself with six errors in its season debut.
Garrison Baggett was a bright spot offensively as he went 2-for-2, stole three bases and scored the only run of the game for the Eagles. Jacob Jones and Jacob Wellwood both had singles to account for Oakwood's other two hits in the game.
Cory Taylor suffered the loss. He threw 3.2 innings, allowing 10 runs on four hits and five walks. Taylor struck out four batters and only four of the runs he allowed were earned. Philip Davis threw 1.1 innings of relief. He gave up an earned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Oakwood (0-1) will look to regroup Tuesday at home (5 p.m.) against the Chattanooga Patriots.