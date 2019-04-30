In a wild Tuesday night affair that featured a combined 31 runs, 18 hits and 26 walks, the Howard Hustlin' Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including a walk-off RBI-single, to beat Oakwood Christian, 16-15, in Chattanooga.
Howard lead 9-2 after two innings, thanks in part to a seven-run first frame. The Eagles rallied and cut the lead to 9-7 after four complete, only to see the home team plate four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Oakwood would respond with an eight-spot in the top of the sixth inning to go ahead 15-13, only to see the Hustlin' Tigers find a way to get it done in their final at-bat.
Phillip Davis had a pair of doubles for the Eagles. He finished with three hits total, scored three times and drove in four runs. Chase Lanham was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Joseph Mauk had a triple and knocked in a pair of runs. Garrison Baggett had two RBIs, while Jacob Wellwood added one.
Andrew Phillips started the game on the mound for the Eagles, while Caleb Epperson, Andrew Cooper and Wellwood all pitched in the game.