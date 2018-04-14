The Oakwood Christian Eagles were leading 4-2 after two innings on Friday, but the visiting Warriors from Rhea County (Tenn.) Academy would put up 15 unanswered runs over the next two innings to claim a 17-4 victory in Chickamauga.
Oakwood committed six errors on defense, while two pitchers combined to issue 12 walks.
JJ Lanham had two of the Eagles' three hits and scored a run, while Chase Lanham had the other hit for oCA and scored once. Jacob Wellwood worked his way for three walks and picked up an RBI. Joseph Maul collected two RBIs and Sonny Rayburn added one.
JJ Lanham started the game on the hill and allowed seven earned runs on six hits with one strikeout in three innings pitched. Cory Taylor threw the final inning, giving up three earned runs on one hit.
Oakwood (3-3) will host Maryville Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before entertaining Tennessee Christian Prep at 5 on Thursday. They will make a return trip to Dayton on Friday to take on Rhea County Academy at 6.