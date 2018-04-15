The Navy-and-Gold led 1-0 after the first half-inning and finished with seven hits on the day, but could not get the clutch hits it needed in an 11-1, five-inning loss to the Jackets on Saturday. OCA committed three more errors in the setback after racking up six errors in a loss on Friday.
JJ Lanham had three hits and scored the lone run for the Eagles. John Jacob McSpadden had two hits, while Phillip Davis drove in the Eagles’ only run of the game.
McSpadden went four innings on the mound and took the loss. He gave up even earned runs on five hits and six walks with three strikeouts.
Oakwood (3-4) will host Maryville Christian on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before entertaining Tennessee Christian Prep at 5 on Thursday. They will make a return return trip to Dayton on Friday to take on Rhea County Academy again at 6.