The 2018 home debut for the Oakwood Christian Eagles did not go as well as hoped for on Tuesday - and the outcome of the second game wasn't much better for fans of the Navy-and-Gold either.
Knoxville Christian School came to Chickamauga and dealt the Eagles 8-0 and 10-0 losses in a pair of five-inning games.
The Royal Knights pulled away in the opener, scoring twice in the fourth inning and five times in the fifth, while limiting OCA to just two hits. Chase Lanham and Caleb Epperson both had singles, while Lanham stole a base.
D.J. Terry took the loss for the Eagles. he gave up eight hits and a walk as KCS scored five earned runs. Terry finished with four strikeouts.
In the nightcap, KCS did its damage in the bottom of the first inning, scoring eight times before adding two final runs in the fourth.
JJ Lanham had the only hit for OCA, a single. He later stole a base and also pitched three innings of relief in place of starter Phillip Davis. Lanham did not allow an earned run and gave up just one hit and two walks, while striking out three. Davis allowed four earned on four hits and three walks in his only inning on the hill.
The Eagles (1-2) will take the field again on April 9 at home against the Chattanooga Patriots.