The Northwest Whitfield Bruins and the Ridgeland Panthers found themselves and a good old-fashioned pitchers' duel Tuesday night at Jay Smith Field and it was the visitors from Tunnel Hill getting a 2-0 victory and taking Game 1 of their crucial three-game series.
Northwest's Ty Fisher allowed just two hits in seven innings and struck out 14 batters to pick up the victory. D.J. Ball pitched well for the Panthers in defeat. He scattered eight hits, walked four batters and finished with six strikeouts. Neither of the two runs he allowed in the top of the second inning were earned.
Ball and Tyler Crawford had the only hits of the game for Ridgeland (9-7, 8-5), who will host the Bruins again on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.