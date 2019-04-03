The Northwest Whitfield Bruins got a two-out, two-run single from Reed McClain in the top of the sixth inning an added an RBI-single from Hank Bearden in the top of the seventh to pull out a 3-1 victory at Ridgeland on Wednesday in Game 2 of the three-game series.
The Panthers got a solo run in the bottom of the first inning after Tanner Hill followed up a Terrance Roberts two-out single with an RBI-double. Ridgeland would maintain the narrow lead into the sixth as they held Northwest to just one hit through the first five frames.
The Panthers outhit the Bruins on the night, 7-3. Drew Meade also had a double.
It was another pitchers' duel as Jake Bearden struck out five batters on the night for the Bruins. Robert Jent allowed just four hits in seven innings. He fanned one and walked six. All three runs he allowed were earned.
Ridgeland (9-8, 8-6) will conclude the three-game Region 6-AAAA series with a trip to Tunnel Hill on Thursday. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.