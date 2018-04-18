There are two games left in the regular season and the Ridgeland Panthers must win them both if they want to host the first round of the state playoffs.
A five-run bottom of the fourth inning spelled doom for the Black-and-White on Tuesday as they saw a 2-1 lead evaporate into a 10-4 loss to the Northwest Whitfield Bruins in Tunnel Hill.
At 10-6 in Region 6-AAAA play (11-7 overall), the Panthers are now tied with the Bruins (13-14 overall) in the region standings. Game 2 of the three-game series will be Thursday night at Jay Smith Field, before the series and the regular season wraps up back in Tunnel Hill on Friday.
Should Northwest win on Thursday, they would not only have a one-game lead over Ridgeland with one game to play, they would also have the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker and would earn the No. 2 seed in the region, regardless of what happens on Friday.
The Panthers must win the final two games of the series to secure the No. 2 seed and the first round home playoff series that comes with it.
The Bruins gave starting pitcher Hank Bearden even more breathing room with four runs in the bottom of the sixth as he went on to the victory. Ellis Johnson started for Ridgeland and took the loss. He was pulled in the fourth inning.
Riley Harrison and Gabe Ashley both had two hits for the Panthers, while Shawn Wilson added a double in a losing effort.