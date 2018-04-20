An eight-run inning by the visiting Northwest Whitfield Bruins in the top of the fourth inning broke Thursday's game wide open and the Bruins would go on to an 11-0 victory over Ridgeland at Jay Smith Field.
No further details had been provided as of press time.
With the victory, Northwest moved to 11-6 in Region 6-AAAA play and dropped the Panthers to 10-7 in the region with one game remaining on Friday. However, Northwest earned the tiebreaker against Ridgeland as they have already won the three-game series.
The two teams will meet again in Tunnel Hill on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Regardless of the outcome, Northwest will be the No. 2 seed from the region in the state playoffs and Ridgeland will be the No. 3 seed, meaning the Panthers will travel in the first round of the tournament, which starts April 26.