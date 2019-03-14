The LaFayette Ramblers dropped the final two games of their series with No. 5-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday as the Bruins swept both ends of a doubleheader in south Walker County.
Northwest 15, LaFayette 2
In the opener, the Ramblers fell behind 4-0 in the first inning, but got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning. A Blake Mann single and a John James walk set the table for Davis Richardson, who came through with an RBI-hit. Levi Pettigrew would follow up with an RBI on a fielder's choice.
However, LaFayette would see just two more runners reach base the rest of the way. Cody Cook had a single and Vyshonn Daniel ripped a double in the seventh, but was left stranded.
Pettigrew took the loss on the mound. He gave up 10 runs on nine hits in three innings, though only two runs were earned as the Ramblers committed five errors. Pettigrew walked five batters and struck out four, while Blake and Anniston Mann also threw in relief for the home team.
Northwest 15, LaFayette 0
The nightcap was another five-inning affair as the Bruins invoked the run rule, doing their damage with a seven-run third inning and a five-run fourth.
Richardson drew a fourth-inning walk, but that would be all that Bruins' pitcher Hank Bearden would allow as he polished off the no-hitter.
Trent Currie took the loss on the hill for LaFayette.
LaFayette (2-6, 0-3) will be back at home on Tuesday to start a three-game series with county rival Ridgeland. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.