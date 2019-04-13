After their originally scheduled game on Feb. 20 was postponed by bad weather, the Ringgold Tigers and North Paulding Wolfpack finally met up in Dallas, Ga. on Saturday.
The Tigers would score three times in the top of the fifth inning to cut the North Paulding lead to 5-4. However, the Wolfpack would respond with nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game on the run rule, 14-4.
Brayden Broome scored on a wild pitch in the second inning for Ringgold, while the third inning consisted of an Andre Tarver RBI-triple to score Holden Tucker, who reached base on a walk, before Daulton Schley followed up with a two-run homer. Those were the only two hits in the game for Ringgold.
The Tigers used four pitchers on the afternoon. That quartet combined to give up 13 earned runs on 12 hits and eight walks with just one strikeout. McCain Mangum was saddled with the loss.
Ringgold (21-5) will play host to county rival LFO in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday, starting at 5:55 p.m.