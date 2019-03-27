The Ridgeland Panthers moved to within a game of the Region 6-AAAA lead in the loss column with a 13-4 victory at third-place Pickens on Wednesday.
The Panthers pounded out 14 hits, but did most of its damage in the top of the fourth as they broke open a 2-2 tie with a nine-run inning.
Riley Harrison went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. D.J. Ball had two doubles, a single, scored twice and drive in three runs, while Drew Meade went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Terrance Roberts had a double and knocked in two runs, while Gabe Ashley scored twice and drove in one more run.
Ball picked up the win on the hill. He pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, though just one of the runs was earned. He walked five batters and finished with three strikeouts. Robert Jent threw one inning of relief and allowed two hits.
Ridgeland (9-4, 8-2) will be back at home on Thursday to host the Dragons in Game 2 of the important three-game series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.